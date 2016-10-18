Sheraton Hotel to no longer be offered through Syracuse University Housing

The Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center is among student housing options that will no longer be offered through Syracuse University Housing, SU has announced.

The Campus West apartments and the University Village Apartments will also not be offered through SU’s 2017 Housing Lottery, the Housing Office announced in an email Tuesday to SU students.

The Sheraton Hotel housed more than 60 students during the 2015-16 academic year. The Campus Framework draft, released in June, states that SU has plans to convert the hotel into student housing. But Pete Sala, SU’s chief facilities officer, said in a recent email there are currently no plans to turn the hotel into student housing.

The University Village Apartments, located on South Campus, and the Campus West apartments, located at 150 Henry St., are both considered off-campus housing but have previously been offered through the SU Housing Lottery.

The Housing Lottery officially begins during the spring semester, and full details will be announced in February, according to Tuesday’s email.