Schine office coordinator enjoys servicing students

When Ashley Bogart is explaining something to Syracuse University students, she has to put on her name tag. Many don’t believe she is a working professional because, at 25 years old, she still looks like some of the students she works with.

Bogart is the office coordinator for student centers and programming services in Schine Student Center. She works with many students both in and out of the office.

“My favorite part of my job is being with the students,” Bogart said. “I’m not very old so the students can relate to me and I can relate to them.”

Since starting the position in February, she has seen a number of changes implemented with the building of the promenade and the introduction of Student Association’s bike share program.

The bike share program has seen a busy first week, Bogart said, which saw many checkouts over the weekend. She said the program is great for students with jobs or classes in places like The Warehouse, which is a more sizable distance to walk.

“When it’s nice out, kids want to be outside so it gives them another mode of transportation,” Bogart said.

A lot of students are most surprised when they hear the service is free, Bogart said. The service is provided by SA, so the cost of the program is built into university fees.

With last week’s activity, some of the bikes saw some problems, including loose handlebars. Bogart said the company contracted to fix and maintain them, Mello Velo, has been very useful, coming straight to campus to tweak and correct any problems.

Bogart said she can see the need for more bikes in the future. With the warmer spring weather ahead, she said the program has room to expand beyond the current trial run.

“I think it’s just important that we see growth on campus, whether it be academically, in the landscapes outside or from the programs that we’re implementing for students.”

Spending hours a day in an office working on payroll, event planning and, of course, checking out bikes to students could be seen as tedious. However, with the changes and the people she is working with, Bogart has found a way to keep it interesting.

“Coming to this university I thought it was so huge, but now it feels so small because everyone is kind of like family,” Bogart said. “Everyone values the same things.”