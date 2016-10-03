Sam Feldt to headline first Bandersnatch concert of the semester

House DJ Sam Feldt will headline the first of University Union’s Bandersnatch concert series, University Union announced Monday night.

Feldt will take the stage in Schine Underground at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Hotel Garuda, a DJ/producer duo, will also perform.

Tickets, which cost $5 for anyone with an SU/SUNY-ESF ID, go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Schine Box Office in the Schine Student Center.

Hailing from the Netherlands, Feldt has made a splash on the house music scene. One of his most popular tracks, “Show me Love,” currently has more than 15 million hits on YouTube.

The DJ will touch down in Syracuse between playing shows across the United States and Canada before moving back across to perform in Paris and London.