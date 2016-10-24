Rise and shine
/ The Daily Orange
Published on October 24, 2016 at 8:16 pm
In 2015, Judy O’Rourke retired from Syracuse University after leading the Remembrance and Lockerbie Scholars program since its inception. Now, Kelly Rodoski, Kate Hanson and Vanessa St.Oegger-Menn are in charge of managing the scholars and organizing Remembrance Week. Read more »
The Daily Orange Editorial Board discusses Chancellor Kent Syverud’s response to the controversy surrounding Syracuse University’s Title IX investigation. Read more »
Syracuse Director of Football Operations Brad Wittke made contact with Boston College football player William Harris during a sideline altercation. SU gave him a "public reprimand" on Monday. Read more »
