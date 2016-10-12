Riley: 5 fast reactions to first Bandersnatch concert of the semester

1. For the first time ever, a Schine Underground show had actual people actually dancing. Syracuse University students jumped, twirled, spun and cha-cha’d the night away. It was beautiful. Somebody probably cried.

2. It wasn’t Coachella, but people acted like it was. The outfits were ridiculous: light-up shoes, high-waisted shorts and sandals. People were glittery and smiley and taking selfies. And everyone was tan.

3. Speaking of selfies, Sam Feldt and Hotel Garuda were masters. They took at least one each and looked really, really in happy in both of them as they caught the whole SU crowd gyrating and lifting their arms in unison. Ah, conformity.

4. House music all kinda sounds the same. Although the audience adored jumping up and down to the mad beats, it was difficult to tell where one song ended and another began. Between the weird high vocals, the drops and the endless knob twizzling, is was a predictable evening.

5. SU students really, really liked it. They danced, they sang, they chanted. People hugged. Despite the fact that it wasn’t really a haven for hipsters like me, people still had a great evening.

Emera Riley is a junior magazine journalism major. Her column appears weekly in Pulp. You can email her at elril100@syr.edu.