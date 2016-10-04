Rapper Lil Wayne to perform at Onondaga Community College

Rapper Lil Wayne will perform at the SRC Arena and Events Center on the Onondaga Community College campus Nov. 18, according to an OCC announcement released Tuesday.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 10 a.m. for OCC students and Friday 10 a.m. for the general public on Etix and at the SRC Arena box office on the OCC campus. Tickets cost $25 for OCC students with ID and the general public can purchase tickets for $45. Floor seats cost $65.

Lil Wayne is one of the most successful recording artists of all time, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. This includes 15 million albums and 37 million digital downloads, according to the announcement.

He has collaborated with artists including Jay Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Fall Out Boy.

Born Dwayne Michael Carter, the artist cycled through stage names including Shrimp Daddy and Baby D, before settling on Lil Wayne, according to iHeart radio.com. During high school, he had different musical interests, playing cymbals in marching band and starring in a theater production of “The Wiz.”

Recently, Lil Wayne collaborated on “Sucker for Pain,” featured in the film Suicide Squad.