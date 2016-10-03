Q&A: Fashion design student draws inspiration from her surroundings

The Daily Orange: So how did you get into fashion design?

Helena Elston: I was always into clothes. In high school I was always about self-expression and I loved putting funky outfits together. And then, my senior year, there was a Project Runway competition where we all made a dress and used the same pattern, but we could design it however we wanted. I think there were like 20-something people that did it and there was a big fashion show at the end where they had judges come in. I won the competition. They put my dress in a store window back where I’m from and I was like, “yeah I want to do fashion, I want to be in the industry.”

D.O: Where do you shop now?

H.E.: I love Urban Outfitters and Free People, but I really try and limit myself because I feel like a lot of people have the same clothes. I’ll go out and buy like a plain black shirt and then I can match it with anything. Then I’ll buy really random things that are really funky and you’re like “where would I ever wear this?” I like to match that stuff up, like things that people wouldn’t expect.