How the 2016 presidential, congressional campaigns have been financed

Federal political campaigns filed their pre-election campaign financing and spending reports last Thursday with the Federal Election Commission, with data available through Oct. 19.

Here is a look at the financing of the campaigns for the presidential candidates as well as the candidates for the Senate from New York and for New York’s 24th Congressional District, according to FEC data.

Presidential

Hillary Clinton

Clinton’s campaign has a raised a total of $513,006,612 in receipts. Most of that — about 70 percent — has come from individual donors. About 28 percent has come from different committees.

After spending, Clinton’s campaign has about $62 million left in cash on hand for the final stretch of the election cycle.

Donald Trump

Trump’s campaign has not been as successful as Clinton’s financially. It has so far garnered $254,946,267 in total receipts. About 42 percent of that has come from individual contributions, while Trump himself has loaned or contributed about 22 percent of it. Roughly a third has come from different committees.

Trump’s amount of leftover cash, meanwhile, is dwindling. His campaign has under $16 million left in cash on hand, according to FEC data.

Senate

Chuck Schumer

In campaigning for reelection as a Democratic senator for New York, Schumer has raised just over $17 million in total receipts. More than three-quarters of that has come from individual contributions, while just under one-fifth has come from different committees.

The campaign has about $20.5 million remaining in cash on hand, much of which is due to the campaign starting with about $13.5 million in cash.

Wendy Long

Relative to her opponent, Long’s campaign has had very little financial resources. It has collected just over $500,000 in total receipts, more than 90 percent of which has come from individual contributions.

Long has just under $150,000 left in cash on hand, FEC data shows.

NY 24th Congressional District

John Katko

Katko, the incumbent Republican, has raised about $2.5 million in total receipts during his campaign. Just more than half of that has come from committees’ contributions. Another 42 percent has been funded by individual contributors.

The campaign has spent most of the money it has received in funding and has about $740,000 remaining in cash on hand.

Colleen Deacon

Deacon, an SU alumna and the Democratic challenger to Katko, and her campaign have raised about $1.3 million in total receipts thus far. Individual contributions have accounted for roughly three-quarters of that, while about 23 percent has come from committees.

Deacon’s campaign has spent just about all of that money and has less than $35,000 remaining in cash on hand.