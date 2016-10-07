Powerhouse singer-songwriter performs in Syracuse for first time

Powerhouse singer-songwriter Sarah Simmons performed in Syracuse for the first time Friday night at Funk N’ Waffles.

The audience included a slew of customers who came to the venue for waffles, but ended up staying for the music after they heard Simmons’ soulful vocals. Loyal fans that have followed her since her time on “The Voice” also came out for the show.

“I came from Rochester. Been a fan since I saw her on ‘The Voice,’ said Scott Coakley, one of Simmons’ dedicated fans.

Simmons, who was a finalist on the fourth season of “The Voice”, gave a phenomenal performance to a fairly packed audience.

“I thought it was unreal. Her voice was phenomenal”, said Katie Corbett, one amongst the many Rochester natives that drove all the way to see Simmons perform. “You were just impressed by the strength of her voice, and you wouldn’t expect that, and it just consumed the whole building. It was impressive.”

The response at the end of Simmons’ songs was overwhelming. The room was full of claps, whistles and hoots.

Simmons performed songs from her latest album “Freedom,” released in August. These songs included a power ballad “Honey, I’m Fine,” “War in My Mind,” and one of her most popular songs “Staring at the Sun,” which was written in memory of her late friend.

She also included throwback rock songs from the 70s, and a heartfelt rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight,” which she sang as a tribute to her Memphis-influenced background in music. Simmons ended her set with a powerful performance of the title track of Simmons’ album “Freedom.”

Her singing abilities were not the only thing that impressed the audience.

“I thought she was awesome. Very soulful, very sweet. Comfort, southern comfort”, said Christine Nolan, a friend of the opening act and local artist Vada March, who successfully charmed the audience before Simmons performed.

Playing the guitar alongside Simmons was her fiancé Greg, who got a special shout out from Simmons, along with short, instrumental solos for the other members of her band. Another opener for Simmons included local artist Shane Archer-Reed, who gradually made the audience enjoy his music.