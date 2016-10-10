Crime

Police: Shots fired near Walnut Park

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor

This post will continue to be updated as the situation develops.

By The Daily Orange News Department

Gun shots were fired on Sunday night near Walnut Park, police confirmed.

The Department of Public Safety said everything is safe, but declined to say  if anyone is in custody.

Witnesses reported hearing a series of gun shots at around 10:40 p.m., as at least one person was taken away in an ambulance.

Several witnesses said there was a round of gun shot, a pause and another series of shots.

Community members approached the scene by car and foot in large numbers.

There were at least a dozen police officers at the scene, and several DPS and Syracuse Police Department vehicles were present.

The university did not send out an Orange Alert about the situation.

An investigation is ongoing, and police have interviewed people in area apartments.

