Police: Shots fired near Walnut Park

Gun shots were fired on Sunday night near Walnut Park, police confirmed.

The Department of Public Safety said everything is safe, but declined to say if anyone is in custody.

Witnesses reported hearing a series of gun shots at around 10:40 p.m., as at least one person was taken away in an ambulance.

Several witnesses said there was a round of gun shot, a pause and another series of shots.

Community members approached the scene by car and foot in large numbers.

There were at least a dozen police officers at the scene, and several DPS and Syracuse Police Department vehicles were present.

The university did not send out an Orange Alert about the situation.

An investigation is ongoing, and police have interviewed people in area apartments.

This post will continue to be updated as the situation develops.

Updated summary: There were shots fired near Walnut Avenue. No Orange Alert was sent out. At least one person taken away in an ambulance. — Justin Mattingly (@jmattingly306) October 10, 2016

Police confirm that there were shots fired. No Orange Alert sent. Everything's safe, according to DPS. Declined to say if anyone in custody. — Justin Mattingly (@jmattingly306) October 10, 2016

Picture from East Adams looking toward Walnut-two SPD officers told me they can't release info as investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/mQynUmazkq — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016

There are two DPS cars blocking the back half of Walnut where it meets East Adams. Tried to walk down an unblocked street and was stopped — Chris Libonati (@ChrisLibonati) October 10, 2016

Syracuse Police officer declined to comment on what happened — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016

Picture shows a man taken into an ambulance in tonight's incident in Walnut Avenue pic.twitter.com/M6BqVNgvcr — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016

Video shows a person being taken into an ambulance at Harrison/Walnut. pic.twitter.com/DFcjCvT4aA — Justin Mattingly (@jmattingly306) October 10, 2016

Heavy police presence near Castle Court pic.twitter.com/nQfw8JcVJz — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016

One witness (SU senior) said he heard 5-10 gunshots around 10:40 pm pic.twitter.com/zWcOkg6Tzh — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016