Orange Madness music: What song each Syracuse men’s basketball player walked out to

Syracuse began Friday night’s Orange Madness by introducing themselves to the Carrier Dome crowd for the first time before the 2016-17 season. Each of the scholarship players was introduced, and the walk-ons came out in pairs.

Here are the songs every player (and Jim Boeheim) walked out to.

Ray Featherston and Ky Feldman

“Hustlin’” by Rick Ross

Jonathan Radner and Shaun Belbey

“Broccoli” by Big Baby D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty

Evan Dourdas and Adrian Autry

“Let ‘em Know” by Jeezy

Braedon Bayer and Mike Sutton

“Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” by Rich Homie Quan

Matthew Moyer

“Down In The DM” by Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj

Taurean Thompson

“Money Longer” by Lil Uzi Vert

Tyus Battle

“Hot N****” by Bobby Shmurda

Paschal Chukwu

“Check On Me” by Future

Frank Howard

“Jumpman” by Drake and Future

Doyin Akintobi-Adeyeye

“Wait” by Worldwide L.A. and D. Murph

Tyler Lydon

“$ave Dat Money” by Lil Dicky

John Gillon

“New Level” by A$AP Ferg

Andrew White

“Panda” by Desiigner

Tyler Roberson

“All The Way Up” by Fat Joe, Remy Ma

Dajuan Coleman (with Nick Trivelpiece)

“March Madness” by Future

Jim Boeheim

“Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen