Orange Madness music: What song each Syracuse men’s basketball player walked out to
Ally Moreo | Asst. Photo Editor
Syracuse began Friday night’s Orange Madness by introducing themselves to the Carrier Dome crowd for the first time before the 2016-17 season. Each of the scholarship players was introduced, and the walk-ons came out in pairs.
Here are the songs every player (and Jim Boeheim) walked out to.
Ray Featherston and Ky Feldman
“Hustlin’” by Rick Ross
Jonathan Radner and Shaun Belbey
“Broccoli” by Big Baby D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty
Evan Dourdas and Adrian Autry
“Let ‘em Know” by Jeezy
Braedon Bayer and Mike Sutton
“Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” by Rich Homie Quan
Matthew Moyer
“Down In The DM” by Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj
Taurean Thompson
“Money Longer” by Lil Uzi Vert
Tyus Battle
“Hot N****” by Bobby Shmurda
Paschal Chukwu
“Check On Me” by Future
Frank Howard
“Jumpman” by Drake and Future
Doyin Akintobi-Adeyeye
“Wait” by Worldwide L.A. and D. Murph
Tyler Lydon
“$ave Dat Money” by Lil Dicky
John Gillon
“New Level” by A$AP Ferg
Andrew White
“Panda” by Desiigner
Tyler Roberson
“All The Way Up” by Fat Joe, Remy Ma
Dajuan Coleman (with Nick Trivelpiece)
“March Madness” by Future
Jim Boeheim
“Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen
Published on October 21, 2016 at 11:06 pm
Contact Connor: cgrossma@syr.edu | @connorgrossman