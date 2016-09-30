Notre Dame blows out Syracuse football, 50-33, with 2nd-half surge

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer took the snap from his own 33-yard line with 30 seconds left in the first half. The man Syracuse head coach Dino Babers called a top 10 quarterback was setting up for a pass play rather than kneeling and going to the break.

As he rifled a pass over the middle, Orange linebacker Zaire Franklin leapt up and intercepted it, running it back to where the play had started. SU had been on the wrong side of a first quarter that featured 36 points in the first five minutes, but had a chance for two straight possessions spanning each half and had momentum on its side.

The Orange got to the Notre Dame 23-yard line and then set up for a field goal. Cole Murphy launched a kick that landed wide left of the goalpost and SU ended the half still down six.

Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) had a chance to come back in a game it had trailed the whole way. After Murphy’s missed field goal, the Orange ran a six-play drive that gained just 17 yards, and then promptly allowed a 54-yard touchdown just under two minutes later. Losing momentum and its comeback bid, the Orange dropped the game to Notre Dame (2-3), 50-33 on Saturday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The first quarter belonged to UND’s Equanimeous St. Brown. On the first play of the game he split through four Syracuse defenders to turn a standard 15-yard catch into a 79-yard touchdown. On the next drive, he scored 67-yard touchdown.

The Fighting Irish opened up a 13-point lead in the second quarter. With under a minute left they punted to Brisly Estime, who set up for his first return attempt of the day. He ran it back 74 yards. Two plays later, quarterback Eric Dungey connected with Ervin Philips to cut the score to 33-27.

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor

Still, the SU defense that got torched early gave up just 10 second-quarter points and the offense, which had consistently stalled after the first quarter after the first two weeks had done just enough to make it a one-score game at the break.

“Our defense has kept us in this game. Now we have to find a way to score on this opening drive,” Babers said on ESPN at the half.

On its first series the Orange converted a key third-and-3 when Dungey scrambled for 10 yards. But the Orange couldn’t get anything else going and punted after a six-play 17-yard drive.

UND’s next possession started with 17 yards on three plays. On the fourth play of the drive, Kizer found Kevin Stepherson wide open down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown. Again, SU’s leaky secondary play returned, and again the Orange was down 13.

Syracuse didn’t score the whole third quarter and by the fourth, the game was largely out of hand. For the Orange, a potential chance for an upset slipped right out of its grasp.