No. 4 Syracuse field hockey blows out Cornell, 5-0

No. 4 Syracuse (12-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) continued its dominating play as it downed Cornell (6-6, 1-2 Ivy League) 5-0 on Sunday for its fifth straight victory. Penalty corners were a big success once again for the Orange as Roos Weers roofed two goals on inserts from Emma Lamison to provide an early two-goal lead.

Syracuse controlled Cornell with a commanding advantage in shots. SU tallied 20 shots while Cornell only managed to get off four. It was a light day for SU goalie Regan Spencer who only recorded one save in the shutout victory. Her counterpart Kelly Johnson, earned six saves before being pulled in the 63rd minute.

Following Weers’ two blasts off penalty corners, SU’s offense went on a scoring frenzy. In just more than seven minutes of play, the Orange tucked in three goals to run away with the win.

The three-goal surge began at 57:03 as Emma Tufts tapped in a rebound goal to mark her first goal of the season. Just three minutes later, Caroline Cady tipped in a shot from Emilie Bruijn, as she also tallied her first goal of the year, which prompted an early exit for Johnson. Four minutes later, Laura Hurff busted through the circle and fired in a goal to the top left to finish off the scoring for the day.

Next, Syracuse will travel to play Virginia (8-5, 2-2 Atlantic coast) on Saturday at 1 p.m.