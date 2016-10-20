No. 3 Syracuse field hockey holds off No. 13 Boston University, 2-1, in last regular season road game

No. 3 Syracuse (13-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast) finished off its regular season road schedule on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Boston University (10-5, 3-1 Patriot). SU dominated play in the first half with two goals before clinging to its lead as BU made a late second-half push.

The game began with heavy possession by Syracuse. Lies Lagerweij rang the post in the first five minutes of play setting the tone for a long half for the Boston University defense. Syracuse found the back of the net just over 22 minutes into the game as Jennifer Bleakney scooped up a loose ball and snuck it just inside the right post. Less than four minutes later Lagerweij struck a reverse shot past BU goalie Cammy Jensen for what would be the eventual game winner.

Jensen had a busy day in net for the Terriers as she faced 11 shots on goal, denying nine of them. Orange goalie Regan Spencer helped fight off the late surge from BU as she turned away four shots in the game.

Boston University’s lone goal came in the game’s final minutes. Following a key save by Jensen, BU scrambled down the field. With 3:54 left in the game Amanda Cassera gathered her own rebound, and shot the ball past Spencer to cut the Syracuse lead to one. The Orange regained control of the game following the goal, tallying two more shots to finish the game with 18.

Syracuse will finish its regular season schedule with senior day next Sunday against Indiana (8-9, 3-4 Big Ten) at 1pm at J.S Coyne Stadium.