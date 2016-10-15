No. 2 Syracuse field hockey falls, 1-0, in overtime to No. 10 Virginia

Locked in a 0-0 match, Virginia opened up overtime with three straight shots. Within five minutes, the Cavaliers drew a penalty corner and took its fourth shot of the OT period. They scored when Lucy Hyams put the ball in the back of the goal.

That goal gave No. 10 Virginia (10-5, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Syracuse (12-2, 4-2).

While SU outshot the Cavaliers, 13-11, UVA goalie Carrera Lucas made all seven saves. SU’s Regan Spencer stopped three of four. In overtime, Virginia outshot the Orange 4-0.

A defensive battle turned for the worst for SU, as the loss came just eight days after the Orange took home a victory over then-No. 2 Duke.

The Orange looks to bounce back from the overtime loss next Sunday, Oct. 23 when it hosts No. 14 Boston University.