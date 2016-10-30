New Catholic chaplain instated during a parents weekend Mass

In February, the Rev. James McCurry called Father Gerry Waterman asking him to think of being the new Catholic chaplain at Syracuse University.

“I did for about two seconds, and I said, ‘OK, I thought about it. No,’” Waterman said, eliciting laughter from a crowd of more than 200 students, parents and SU community members at the Alibrandi Catholic Center on Walnut Place near the SU campus on Sunday morning.

More than eight months after that call, Waterman was officially instated Sunday as the new Catholic chaplain for SU and the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry during Mass. Waterman’s appointment comes after then-Chaplain Father Linus DeSantis died of a heart attack last December.

McCurry introduced Waterman, calling him one of the most extraordinary people whom McCurry knows since Waterman was in high school.

“Believe it or not, he doesn’t look much different. He’s a hundred pounds less than he was in a high school and that wasn’t muscle,” McCurry said as the audience burst into laughter. “At any rate, the muscles of his heart never stopped working on compassion or the people he serves.”

SU Chancellor Kent Syverud then presented a brief remark welcoming Waterman to the SU and SUNY-ESF campus.

“We needed Father Gerry here and we prayed that he would be called here even before we knew exactly who you were,” Syverud said. “But now we know you, we’ve gotten to know you for the last few months, you’ve already inspired us and driven us to work hard in the joy to serve and to build this community.”

Waterman, who was associate Catholic chaplain at Elon University in North Carolina, recalled a visit to Syracuse to meet with Syverud in April as a “turning point” that led him to follow the Holy Spirit to accept the offer.

After thanking Catholic community members, Waterman extended his gratitude to students and their parents.

“I love the fact that you are willing to share your faith and to allow me to be the companion on your journey you are taking,” Waterman said.

After Mass, he said he is filled with the spirit of love and support.

“The wind beneath my wings is the Holy Spirit, guiding me and supporting me with the love of this community,” he said.