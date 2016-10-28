Netflix releases new content for November

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix for November:

“Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You” – Nov. 4

Norman Lear was the progressive hand pushing television into the future in the 1970s and 1980s. He helped create and run shows like “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Sanford and Son” and “Good Times,” all of which aided in helping normalize diversity and acceptance in popular culture. Lear is still alive at age 94, and hangs out with other legends like Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner on a regular basis. This documentary is an appreciative thank you to all that he has done.

“The Crown” – Nov. 4 (Netflix Original)

Netflix has put a lot of effort into this one. It is not often that stars of a Netflix show go on big promotional runs before the release of the show, but stars of this Queen Elizabeth bio-series have been on the circuit. Claire Foy stars as Elizabeth, Matt Smith — some may know him as the 11th Doctor Who — stars as Prince Philip, Jared Harris as King George VI and John Lithgow as Prime Minister Winston Churchill. It is certainly strange to watch a biopic from the 1940s about people still alive today, but the trailer makes it look like a good watch.

“The Ivory Game” – Nov. 4 (Netflix Original)

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be capitalizing on his post-Oscar life by funding and producing nature documentaries. His National Geographic doc “Before the Flood” is already grabbing the attention of viewers and critics. This smaller Netflix documentary about the ivory trade and the endangerment of African elephants is also a story worth telling.

“3%” – Nov. 25 (first Brazilian Netflix Original)

Every month, Netflix releases more and more original content based in non-Anglophone countries. This Brazilian post-apocalyptic teen series is like “The Hunger Games” mixed with whatever other young-adult movie is popular right now, but with more fighting and romantics. The trailer is eerily reminiscent of the Group Hopper “Saturday Night Live” sketch from two years ago, but if the series is as visually bloody and explicit as the trailer, then it might be far enough from past young adult movies for it to stand on its own.

World War II Collection

It seems like there’s a new World War II movie every year, which means each new one feels less relevant because the category is so big. That’s why I love that starting Nov. 18, Netflix will stream documentaries and government propaganda films from the 1940s all about World War II. Seeing films made during the time of the war is a much better way to get a feel for what the time was really like. These include “The Battle of Midway” (1942), “Prelude to War” (1942), “Undercover: How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines” (1943), “Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia” (1943) and “WWII: Report from the Aleutians” (1943).

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” (Netflix Original/Reboot)

After a seven-year run starting in 2000, “Gilmore Girls” finished a well-reviewed series acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Netflix loves refurbishing dead shows — see: “Arrested Development,” “Full House” — that have dedicated niche fan bases, so it seems like a great fit for a revival. There will be four hour and a half long episodes, each of which takes place over a single season, spring, summer, fall, and winter.

Also coming: New original stand-up specials from Dana Carvey “Straight White Male, 60,” Colin Quinn “The New York Story,” and Michael Che “Michael Che Matters.”

Big Movies Coming to Streaming:

Netflix: “Burn After Reading” — Nov. 16, “Paddington” — Nov. 16, “Boyhood” — Nov. 25.

Amazon Prime: “The Night Manager” — Nov. 5, “Creed” — Nov. 12, “Green Room” Nov. 19.

Hulu: “Fargo” — 1996 movie, multiple classic “James Bond” movies and the first four “Rocky” films.

