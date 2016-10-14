Miles Robinson anchors shutout in return to Syracuse men’s soccer

Pressure overran Marcelo Acuna as he struggled to gain his footing. Virginia Tech’s top threat could not leap for a floater near midfield.

Because Miles Robinson had smothered him.

Robinson denied Acuna the ball via a box-out. The Hokies star fell to the ground, unable to stay up let alone touch the ball. Robinson headed it to a teammate, setting up a shot on goal less than a minute later. Acuna lay on the ground, helplessly asking for a yellow card to be called on Robinson.

“Especially in a game like this, with (Som) Essome and Acuna up front,” Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre said of Robinson. “… We really needed him tonight.”

Robinson anchored a stout defensive effort in No. 10 Syracuse’s (9-3-1, 3-2-1 Atlantic Coast) 1-0 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech (9-3-2, 2-3-1) before 1,785 Friday night at SU Soccer Stadium. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore defender thickened an SU defense and nullified the Hokies’ offensive attack that looked outmatched from the start.

RELATED: The best sights from Syracuse’s 1-0 wing over Virginia Tech

Early in the first half, Robinson headed a ball near Syracuse’s box. He applied both power and precision on the ball, sending it out of the area to Liam Callahan, initiating an Orange fast break. The play didn’t result in a goal but showed what Syracuse had missed its last two games — the core of its defense.

“The way he just wrapped his neck around it to clear it,” freshman midfielder Mo Adams said, in admiration. “Usually you clear it to the edge of box. He put it out wide.”

Senior midfielder Sergio Camargo scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, propelling Syracuse to its first win since Sept. 20. SU had gone its last four games without a win, the longest such streak since October 2011.

It marks Syracuse’s first shutout win since a 2-0 victory over then-No. 15 Boston College on Sept. 16. Friday’s victory doubles as the Orange’s first conference win since then. SU improved to 7-0-1 at home this year.

Robinson led an SU defense that contained a deep Virginia Tech offense — 14 Hokies have netted a goal this season — to just one shot on goal. He anchored the defense, backed by Kenny Lassiter, Mo Adams and Louis Cross. Virginia Tech had only one shot in the second half compared to Syracuse’s 11.

“Just a calmness,” Camargo said of what Robinson brings.

Tony D. Curtis | Staff Photographer

Robinson, who spent the last week in England playing for the United States Under-20 National Team, landed in Syracuse Tuesday night. He practiced with the Orange on Wednesday and Thursday. With its returned center back, SU dropped into its standard 3-5-2 formation.

At times, Robinson guarded Acuna by standing in front of him and denying him the ball. Syracuse denied third touches throughout the match. As soon a Virginia Tech player received a pass, be it near midfield or around the 18-yard box, SU defenders closed in. Robinson cleared several balls on such plays.

“Just being in peoples’ faces,” Adams said. “I think that’s what we did tonight.”

Robinson can take the space in front of him, allowing Adams the luxury of holding back in coverage. This enables midfielders Oyvind Alseth and Callahan to stay out wide and put crosses in the box on the other end.

A week ago, Virginia Tech tallied nine shots on goal and three goals against Duke. Acuna leads the Hokies with nine goals, five of which are game-winners. He has three multi-goal games and just 11 days ago notched a hat trick. But Syracuse held him quiet, to five shots — only one of which came in the final 45 minutes.

This was Virginia Tech’s first shutout loss all season long.

Shortly before kickoff, Adams realized Virginia Tech was in a 3-5-2 formation instead of its normal 4-3-3. Syracuse had not expected this but — thanks to Robinson’s anchor — adjusted to what became a man-to-man battle.

“With Miles back now,” Adams said, “I don’t really see us conceiving any goals.”

Friday night was a glaring indication of what Robinson offers Syracuse. In the sophomore’s first game back, Syracuse captured a win that had evaded it the past four weeks.