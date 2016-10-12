Memorial service held for murdered SU student Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan

Karin Ruhlandt embraced the mother of Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan before her son’s memorial service in Hendricks Chapel started on Wednesday afternoon.

Ruhlandt, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said during the memorial service that although she did not have the pleasure and honor of meeting Yuan before he died, she has heard many stories in the past two weeks that made her wish she had.

Yuan, a 23-year-old Syracuse University student from Beijing, China, was the victim of a homicide. He was found dead behind an apartment complex in DeWitt on Sept. 30. Yuan was in his junior year at SU, studying mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences.

More than 100 SU community members gathered inside Hendricks Chapel on Wednesday to remember Yuan and grieve his death. In addition to Ruhlandt, SU Chancellor Kent Syverud, Ruth Chen, professor in the College of Engineering and Computer Science and Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado were among those in attendance. Yuan’s mother and father were also there.

A framed photo of Yuan with bouquets of white flowers — which symbolize death in Chinese culture — on either side was set up on the altar. Several people in attendance held bouquets of white flowers as well.

Rev. Gail Riina, the Lutheran chaplain at Hendricks Chapel, and Ruhlandt both gave speeches at the beginning of the service that were translated into Chinese.

“I can only imagine the pain Xiaopeng’s friends and family must be undergoing, so today is a chance to remember Xiaopeng for his bright promise and the distance he traveled,” Ruhlandt said. “It is a day to remember his achievements, his unquenchable potential. It is a day to remember a smile that could his charm his friends, his professors — a smile of such power it could light up a room.”

She added that the SU campus will always be a “greater, warmer and stronger place” because Yuan was here.

Two of Yuan’s close friends gave emotional speeches in Chinese about him.

John Bachman, another of Yuan’s friends, spoke about Yuan’s passion for life and basketball.

Bachman recalled the last time he and Yuan played basketball together before he died. He said Yuan — who many of his friends affectionately referred to as “Pippen” — kept sinking 3-pointers that day and his smile was contagious.

“Pippen brought passion to much more than basketball,” Bachman said. “He loved his family very deeply. And I will always remember Pippen as a kind and loving person.”

He spoke about how Yuan would Skype with his young nephew and pass the phone around so everyone could see him. One day he was at Cedar Point with Yuan and Yuan saw a boy standing by a water ride waiting for the water to splash up on him. Yuan joined the boy, making him smile and laugh.

“That’s who Pippen was,” Bachman said. “He was a lover. He really made it the best day ever. He had a good heart.”

Yuan’s father also spoke during the memorial service. His words were then translated from Chinese to English.

“Xiaopeng is gone. He went to a place he should not be going. He went in such a hurry,” the translator said. “We love you Xiaopeng. Have a good journey to heaven. Hopefully there is no crime or gunshots in heaven.”

The memorial service ended with Riina, the Lutheran chaplain, sharing a Chinese proverb: “All of life is a dream walking, all of death is a going home.”