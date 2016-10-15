Football

Live Blog: Ervin Philips touchdown pushes Syracuse ahead of No. 17 Virginia Tech, 14-3

Syracuse takes on No. 17 Virginia Tech for the first time since 2003. The Orange's last matchup with VT finished as a big win for the Hokies.

By The Daily Orange Sports staff
Syracuse forces another three and out on a batted pass. Brisly Estime gets a fair catch, but SU will start deep in its own territory

Syracuse forces Virginia Tech into a three and out

SU stops VT on a third-and-long, and Tech converts a 36-yard field goal attempt

