What we learned from Syracuse football’s loss to Notre Dame

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) struggled once again in the second half of a game this season, allowing Notre Dame (2-3) to build a sizable lead and put the Orange away, 50-33, on Saturday at MetLife Stadium. SU kept the game tight until just after halftime, when it was down by just one score.

Here are three things we learned from SU’s third loss of the season.

Stuck in neutral

The Syracuse offense has played well in each first quarter this season. This time, the offense extended to the second quarter when the Orange racked up 14 points to add to its 13 in the first. On the season, the Orange has been outscored 71-37 in the second half, however. Against the Fighting Irish, SU managed just six points on an Eric Dungey touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Even when SU was in the red zone, it’s best option was a Dungey run. He scored three rushing touchdowns on a fake option, delayed quarterback sneak and a scramble. The other two touchdowns came on longer throws to Ervin Philips and Amba Etta-Tawo.

While it’s not a new problem that the Orange hasn’t shown much past the first half, it also hasn’t shown that it’ll get out of its rut. SU has yet to score more than two touchdowns in the second half.

“It’s small mistakes. You guys wouldn’t see them,” Babers said. “It’s things that kill drives, little things. If we eliminate those little things, we’ll be able to do big things.

If the D-Line doesn’t click, offenses will

Syracuse’s defensive line has been up and down all season. It’s inconsistency creeped back Saturday. Last season, the Orange racked up 23 sacks. After recording two against the Fighting Irish, it’s on pace for 21. De’Jon Wilson and Josh Black recorded a half sack each and Zaire Franklin added another.

Early in the second quarter, DeShone Kizer ran a zone read with running back Josh Adams from the 3-yard line. Defensive end Kendall Coleman crashed down on the line, allowing Kizer to keep the ball and run outside for the score. In the end zone, Kizer heel clicked like a leprechaun. Coleman hung his head. Although he’s played well, the touchdown allowed the Fighting Irish to put 10 points of separation between it and Syracuse. Coleman tallied four tackles during the game.

“Just because it’s 2016, it doesn’t make them 22 years old,” Babers said. “There’s some 18-year-old and 19-year-old guys out there going against grown men.”

SU’s special teams could be Estime-ing

Syracuse’s special teams have undoubtedly struggled despite head coach Dino Babers calling it the Orange’s best unit at times. It’s lacked explosiveness in the return game, good enough punts and any semblance of consistency — except when SU wide receiver Brisly Estime has been involved. Improving on field goal misses and shanked punts will be more difficult because that will involve improving Cole Murphy and Sterling Hofricther’s abilities.

But Estime is a proven commodity. On Saturday, he racked up 128 punt-return yards on just three returns. He showed the ability to find the right seem, break tackles and shift away from defenders, even in close proximity. While freshman Sean Riley has shown inklings of the same ability, he hasn’t been quite as dynamic.

After nearly scoring a touchdown on a punt return Saturday, Estime has earned his way back into the punt-return spot. Babers said he moved Estime out of the spot to give the latter some rest from his receiver snaps, but it might be time to reverse that decision.

“I think Brisly is a good punt returner and that’s the reason why he’s still back there. That’s the reason why we gave him opportunities,” Babers said. “This was a game that we felt we needed to have him back there if we were going to have a chance to win.”