Late goal lifts No. 5 Colgate to tie with Syracuse

Syracuse was moments away from victory. A third-period goal had given the Orange a 2-1 lead over Colgate and its penalty kill and defense had survived numerous Raiders opportunities.

With 25 seconds left, it all unraveled.

Colgate captain Annika Zalewski positioned herself directly in front of Orange netminder Abbey Miller and when a shot was sent in from the right point, it found Zalewski’s stick and she tied the game.

After playing tied for most of the game, SU could not hold on to a late lead but recovered and weathered a relentless Colgate attack in overtime. Syracuse (0-4-2) tied No. 5 Colgate (5-0-1) 2-2 on the road at Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, New York.

Heather Schwarz tallied her first goal of the season to open the scoring in the first period. Almost six minutes later Colgate evened the score on a power-play goal from Laruen Wildfang.

Neither Syracuse nor Colgate could break through in the second period as both goaltenders, Miller and Julia Vandyk registered solid performances in net. Miller recorded 35 saves, a new career high, breaking her previous record of 23 set last weekend against Northeastern.

The third period started even between both teams until finally with 6:33 left in the game Stephanie Grossi gave SU the lead, 2-1. Grossi is the only Orange player whose scored multiple goals this year.

Colgate ramped up the pressure as the clock ran down, eventually drawing a cross-checking call on Emily Costales with 1:01 left in regulation.

Zalewski tied it 36 seconds later.

Syracuse was able to survive a Colgate power play in overtime thanks to a penalty kill that has allowed only six goals on 43 attempts.

Colgate was the benefactor of 10 power plays, converting on two. Syracuse’s power play woes continued as it went 0-for-4. The Orange is 3-for-29 on the season.