Jalissa Trotter produces career day in Syracuse volleyball’s loss to Duke

Duke’s Sasha Karelov’s powered the ball into Syracuse territory. After a dig, it touched the fingertips of Kendra Lukacs, who set the ball to Jalissa Trotter. She then nailed it into the floor on Duke’s side of the net. SU fans screamed in unison as Syracuse won the second set, 25-23, after struggling in the first, losing 25-15.

“I wanted it and I knew my team wanted it,” Trotter said. “I did my job.”

The Orange (6-16, 5-7 Atlantic Coastal) struggled in the first set of a 3-1 loss to Duke (16-6, 10-2 Atlantic Coastal) on Sunday in the Women’s Building, but managed to keep the next three sets close partly because of Trotter’s strong effort.

The sophomore came in first or second in four different statistical categories. Her .304 hitting percentage was second to Santita Ebangwese’s .412 percentage and her 18 assists fell behind only Annie Bozzo’s 23. Trotter tallied four blocks and only Levert had more (five). Trotter posted career highs in digs (16) and kills (eight).

Six of Trotter’s assists, four of her kills and three of her blocks came in the second set, the only set the Orange won. Midway through that set, with the score at 9-9, Duke’s Anna Kropf hit the ball into Trotter and Ebangwese. The pair blocked it, giving SU its first lead of the game.

“I just try to stay aggressive regardless of which position I’m playing,” Trotter said.

Syracuse held the lead only six more times throughout the rest of the game. In the third set, Duke started with five unanswered points. A bad set by Cindy Marina gave the Orange its first point, but another Duke kill put the Blue Devils up 6-1.

Then Trotter added three of the next four points. She scored the first of off a set by Bozzo. One point later, Trotter blocked Jamie Stivers. As the ball hit the ground, Trotter turned toward the rest of her teammates on the court, arms extended at her sides, screaming “yeah.” Another SU point later, Bozzo set up Trotter. Once again, the latter slammed the ball to Duke’s side of the court, bringing the score to 6-5, Duke.

The set stayed close until the Blue Devils went on a 7-0 run to all but seal it.

The Blue Devils called a timeout up 23-20 in the fourth and final set. On the ensuing serve, Trotter hit the ball to the other side of the court. Leah Meyer got the kill and put Duke within one point of winning the game, 24-20.

Even Trotter’s best efforts weren’t enough.