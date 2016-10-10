Cody Jock was walking with a friend from home on a Friday night a few weeks into his freshman year when he came across a fraternity party. He immediately realized the theme.

Men were dressed as cowboys, and women donned feathers and headdresses — “Cowboys and Indians.”

Jock stood outside the house, arguing with a fraternity brother standing on the sidewalk who was in charge of letting people in or telling them to move along. Other people from the party then came out and tried to intimidate him, Jock said, but ultimately he ended up walking away, shaking his head in disgust.

“It just boggles me that this blatant racism is allowed on campus,” said Jock, a junior political science major. “If that were any other minority they were making fun of, whether it was African American or Asian or Hispanic, there would be hell to pay for that.”

Jock, who is from the Mohawk reservation, is a part of the indigenous student community, which makes up less than 1 percent of the Syracuse University population.

These students are working to make themselves more visible at SU and shed light on issues regarding their people. On Friday, Chancellor Kent Syverud sent an email to the SU community detailing the university’s new initiative to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, on a day traditionally known as Columbus Day.

“When it comes to being indigenous, we’re an invisible minority here on campus,” Jock said.