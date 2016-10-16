Interactive Crime Map: Shoplifting and disorderly conduct arrests

Here is a round-up of criminal activity that happened near campus this week, according to police bulletins:

Disorderly conduct

A Syracuse boy, 16, was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to a police bulletin.

When: Sunday at 2:04 a.m.

Where: 800 block of Livingston Avenue

Two Syracuse women, both age 22, were arrested on the charge of disorderly conduct, according to a police bulletin.

When: Sunday at 3 a.m.

Where: 100 block of Marshall Street

Petit larceny

A Syracuse man, 48, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.

When: Friday at 2:37 p.m.

Where: 700 South Crouse Avenue

A Syracuse man, 24, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.

When: Thursday at 4:20 p.m.

Where: Destiny USA

A Syracuse man, 21, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.

When: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Destiny USA