Interactive Crime Map: Shoplifting and disorderly conduct arrests
Jon Mettus | Asst. Sports Editor
Here is a round-up of criminal activity that happened near campus this week, according to police bulletins:
Disorderly conduct
A Syracuse boy, 16, was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to a police bulletin.
When: Sunday at 2:04 a.m.
Where: 800 block of Livingston Avenue
Two Syracuse women, both age 22, were arrested on the charge of disorderly conduct, according to a police bulletin.
When: Sunday at 3 a.m.
Where: 100 block of Marshall Street
Petit larceny
A Syracuse man, 48, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.
When: Friday at 2:37 p.m.
Where: 700 South Crouse Avenue
A Syracuse man, 24, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.
When: Thursday at 4:20 p.m.
Where: Destiny USA
A Syracuse man, 21, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.
When: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Destiny USA
Published on October 16, 2016 at 9:42 pm
