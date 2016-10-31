Interactive Crime Map: Grand larceny at Destiny USA; DWI near Booth Hall
Jon Mettus | Asst. Sports Editor
Here is a round-up of criminal activity that happened near campus last week, from Oct. 23-30, according to police bulletins:
Petit Larceny
A Cicero, New York, man, 23, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.
When: Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Where: Destiny USA
A Scriba, New York, man, 20, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.
When: Friday at 6:48 p.m.
Where: Destiny USA
Grand Larceny
A Syracuse man, 35, was arrested on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree, according to a police bulletin.
When: Monday at 1:15 p.m.
Where: Destiny USA
A Syracuse woman, 47, was arrested on the charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree and possession of burglary tools, according to a police bulletin.
When: Sunday at 6:45 p.m.
Where: Destiny USA
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
A Syracuse University student, 20, was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a police bulletin.
When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
Where: 400 block of Comstock Avenue
A Syracuse man, 20, was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a police bulletin.
When: Friday at 5:24 p.m.
Where: 1000 block of Comstock Avenue
DWI
A Syracuse University student, 20, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated.
When: Tuesday at 1:50 a.m.
Where: 400 block of Marshall Street
Published on October 31, 2016 at 7:09 pm
