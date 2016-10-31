Interactive Crime Map: Grand larceny at Destiny USA; DWI near Booth Hall

Here is a round-up of criminal activity that happened near campus last week, from Oct. 23-30, according to police bulletins:

Petit Larceny

A Cicero, New York, man, 23, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.

When: Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Where: Destiny USA

A Scriba, New York, man, 20, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.

When: Friday at 6:48 p.m.

Where: Destiny USA

Grand Larceny

A Syracuse man, 35, was arrested on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree, according to a police bulletin.

When: Monday at 1:15 p.m.

Where: Destiny USA

A Syracuse woman, 47, was arrested on the charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree and possession of burglary tools, according to a police bulletin.

When: Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

Where: Destiny USA

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

A Syracuse University student, 20, was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a police bulletin.

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Where: 400 block of Comstock Avenue

A Syracuse man, 20, was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a police bulletin.

When: Friday at 5:24 p.m.

Where: 1000 block of Comstock Avenue

DWI

A Syracuse University student, 20, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated.

When: Tuesday at 1:50 a.m.

Where: 400 block of Marshall Street