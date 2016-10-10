Indigenous Peoples Day celebration puts SU on right side of history

Students in the United States grow up hearing that “Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492,” but we seldom hear about the hundreds of thousands who suffered at his hands once he landed here. With its recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time on Monday, Syracuse University turns its attention to reclaiming lost cultural history and increasing positive indigenous representation.

Along with State University of New York’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry, SU will acknowledge the day with events including a celebration on the University Place promenade, an Onondaga Nation display and an information session on how to be an ally to native and indigenous peoples.

This outpouring of highly-visible appreciation and support for indigenous peoples not only furthers short-term recommendations from the Chancellor’s Workgroup on Diversity and Inclusion, but also strengthens the bond of SU with local indigenous communities. Following peer institution Cornell University, SU proves to be an example to other institutions, though incorporating this holiday into the history and fabric of SU is particularly fitting considering its social and geographical proximity with the Onondaga Nation.

When the generally understood concept of “American history” tends to side with oppressors rather than the oppressed, SU’s simple choice to bring the other side of settler history to the forefront is crucial. This celebration doesn’t just benefit those calling for representation; it also educates a student body that has not, for the most part, experienced the struggles of sovereignty and identity that indigenous communities face.

Like many pro-indigenous peoples’ initiatives in the U.S., the move has been a long time coming. This push to rename the second Monday in October may have recently gained momentum, but the proposal first entered the international consciousness at the United Nations’ Geneva Conference in 1977. On campus, members of the SU community protested on the Quad in favor of the recognition in 2015 and the switch to Indigenous Peoples Day was included in THE General Body’s list of grievances and demands.

SU has a history of learning from its mistakes when it comes to Native American misrepresentation — SU moved on from its Native American mascot, the Saltine Warrior, after protests from indigenous students in 1978 — and continues to be progressive. And by continuing to move in this direction, the university can uphold the celebration of indigenous people beyond the history books.