Grading Syracuse football midway through Dino Babers’ 1st season

Syracuse is 2-4 and has lost four of its last five games. First-year head coach Dino Babers has repeatedly said that this season will be a process as his players acclimate to the new schemes SU is running.

Syracuse football beat writers Tomer Langer, Chris Libonati and Jon Mettus grade the Orange and award superlatives midway through the season.

QUARTERBACK

Tomer Langer — B+

Chris Libonati — B

Jon Mettus — B

How do you grade Syracuse's quarterbacks so far this season? — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) October 9, 2016

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor

RUNNING BACK

Tomer Langer — C

Chris Libonati — D

Jon Mettus — C

How do you grade Syracuse's running backs so far this season? — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) October 9, 2016

WIDE RECEIVER

Tomer Langer — A-

Chris Libonati — B+

Jon Mettus — B

How do you grade Syracuse's wide receivers so far this season? — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) October 9, 2016

OFFENSIVE LINE

Tomer Langer — C

Chris Libonati — C

Jon Mettus — C

How do you grade Syracuse's offensive line so far this season? — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) October 9, 2016

DEFENSIVE LINE

Tomer Langer — C

Chris Libonati — C

Jon Mettus — C

How do you grade Syracuse's defensive line so far this season? — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) October 9, 2016

Ally Moreo | Asst. Photo Editor

LINEBACKERS

Tomer Langer — B-

Chris Libonati — B

Jon Mettus — B

How do you grade Syracuse's linebackers so far this season? — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) October 9, 2016

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Tomer Langer — C

Chris Libonati — C

Jon Mettus — C

How do you grade Syracuse's defensive backs so far this season? — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) October 9, 2016

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tomer Langer — C

Chris Libonati — C

Jon Mettus — C

How do you grade Syracuse's special teams so far this season? — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) October 9, 2016

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor

COACHING STAFF

Tomer Langer — B

Chris Libonati — B

Jon Mettus — B

How do you grade Syracuse's coaching staff this season? — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) October 10, 2016

Offensive MVP: Amba Etta-Tawo, grad transfer wide receiver

We didn’t know much about the SU grad transfer before the season. We figured he’d maybe be a solid deep threat across from Steve Ishmael. What I don’t think anybody expected was for him to be leading the nation in receiving yards at the halfway point. He’s put the offense on his back at points this season. — Tomer Langer

Defensive MVP: Zaire Franklin, junior middle linebacker

The middle linebacker is at the center of a struggling defense. But he’s also come up with several of the unit’s best stops. Franklin tackled UConn’s quarterback a yard short of a game-tying touchdown with six minutes left in the fourth quarter and also tipped a ball leading to an interception returned for a touchdown in that game. He leads the team in tackles for a loss and is second in tackles and sacks, even when he asked to drop back a lot and cover the middle of the field in the Tampa 2. — Jon Mettus

Biggest surprise: Etta-Tawo

How is this anyone but Etta-Tawo? It’s not just that Etta-Tawo has been extremely surprising, it’s how good he’s been he’s been while being a surprise. Before this season, the perception outside of the team was that SU needed a receiver to compliment Steve Ishmael. Now, people question the same thing in regards to Etta-Tawo. — Chris Libonati

Tony D. Curtis | Staff Photographer

Biggest X-Factor for rest of season: Offensive Line

Every aspect of the offense depends on the offensive line. And coming off the Wake Forest game, there’s not a ton of confidence in that group. Three starters are hurt — two of which are probably done for the year, according to Dino Babers. The current group has been thrown into the water. Whether it sinks or swims will determine SU’s success the rest of the season. — Jon Mettus

Evaluating the offense

This is the unit that has gotten so much attention (deservedly so) because of Babers’ background with the Baylor-style spread, and I think it’d be difficult to live up to whatever expectations were set preseason. That said, Etta-Tawo has shown what a wide receiver with a skill set that fits this system and solid quarterback can do for SU in Babers’ offense. — Chris Libonati

Tony D. Curtis | Staff Photographer

Evaluating the defense

The defense has been the most heavily criticized unit on the team, and rightfully so. It’s one of the worst in the nation in yards and points allowed per game, and has a penchant for giving up huge plays. Injuries to starters like Antwan Cordy have hit the Orange hard as it tries to transition into effectively using the Tampa-2 defense. This group has a long way to go. — Jon Mettus

Evaluating the special teams

SU’s special teams were expected to take some sort of drop back with the departure of fan-favorite and faux-Heisman candidate punter Riley Dixon leaving. But the unit has had very poor moments this year. Punter Sterling Hofrichter has struggled at times, shanking a couple of punts (although he had a good game recently against Wake Forest). And incumbent kicker Cole Muprhy has made just one field goal in his last four tries. Brisly Estime going back to return punts again helps the unit out. — Tomer Langer