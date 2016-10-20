Gallery: Syracuse football takes down Boston College for 2nd straight win
Published on October 22, 2016 at 2:35 pm
Published on October 22, 2016 at 2:35 pm
The Orange escaped a late scare from the Eagles and improved to 4-4 on the season with the victory on the road. Read more »
Gender and Sexuality columnist Myelle Lansat discusses how CoverGirl’s inclusion of men to their model roster breaks down binary ideas of gender. Read more »
Syracuse University senior Vincent “Vinny” Maugeri died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained from a car accident that happened last Friday. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com