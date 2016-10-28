Top Stories
Rose Laying Ceremony commemorates the lives lost in Pan Am Flight 103
As part of Remembrance Week 2016, Rose Laying Ceremony was held on Friday afternoon to honor the lives lost in Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, including 35 Syracuse University students. Read more »
Syracuse women's soccer ends season with 2-1 loss to Boston College
Syracuse ended its season with an overtime loss to Boston College. Read more »
Syracuse University admission officers connected to Chinese firm accused of application fraud
The head of Syracuse University's Office of Admissions has refused to answer whether its admissions officers have participated in a conference held by a Chinese education company accused of committing application fraud and paying thousands of dollars to admissions officers. Read more »