Sam Ogozalek | Staff Writer

Joanne O’Brien hugs her daughter, Rietta O’Brien, following the rose laying ceremony at the conclusion of Syracuse University’s Remembrance Week 2016. Joanne was friends with Nicole Boulanger, one of the 35 SU students who died in the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing. “I thought it was beautiful,” Joanne said, referencing her first time at SU for the rose laying ceremony. “It’s still a huge loss.”