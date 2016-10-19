Former Syracuse women’s lacrosse player sues university, Gary Gait

A Syracuse University graduate student and former women’s lacrosse player has filed a lawsuit against the university and women’s lacrosse head coach Gary Gait, alleging they acted recklessly and negligently in causing her personal injury. Syracuse.com first reported the lawsuit.

Addy Tauro, who is listed in the SU directory as a graduate student, filed the lawsuit on Sept. 29. Tauro was participating in a practice on Oct. 8, 2013, when she suffered a personal injury “caused solely by the negligence and reckless conduct of the defendants,” the complaint alleges.

Tauro’s lawyer, Jim Fleckenstein, who was not immediately available for comment on this story, told Syracuse.com that Gait threw a pass during the practice that hit Tauro in the head, giving her a concussion. She still suffers from the concussion three years later, Fleckenstein told Syracuse.com

Tauro is suing for monetary damages of an undisclosed but “fair and reasonable amount,” according to the lawsuit.

Kevin Quinn, SU’s senior vice president for public affairs, did not immediately return a request for comment.