Former Syracuse defensive end Amir Ealey pleads not guilty to rape charges

Former Syracuse defensive end Amir Ealey pleaded not guilty to charges of rape linked to two incidents in July of 2015, according to Syracuse.com.

Ealey was arrested in March and charged with two counts of rape in the third degree for incidents that allegedly occurred in the Ernie Davis residence hall, according to the Syracuse Police Department. The victims of the incidents were acquaintances of Ealey’s, per SPD.

The charges were upgraded on Sept. 23 to one count of first-degree rape and two counts of third-degree rape. New York state law considers first-degree rape as engaging in sexual intercourse with another person by ‘forcible compulsion,’ through physical force or a threat. It is punishable up to 25 years in prison.

According to Syracuse.com, his attorney, Chuck Keller, said there is no forensic or physical evidence in the case given the months-long gap between the time the incident allegedly occurred and when it was reported.

Ealey is currently living in Pennsylvania and drove up to Syracuse for Tuesday’s court appearance with his mother, according to Syracuse.com.

Ealey, 19, played in seven games as a freshman in 2015. He was dismissed from SU’s football team on Feb. 4 after being suspended indefinitely in November in an unrelated incident.