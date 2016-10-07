Faculty stand behind Red Tape SU’s Quad demonstration

We, the faculty who have signed this letter, support the student activism on the Quad on October 4, 2016. We agree with these students that Syracuse University has a significant rape culture. We share their outrage and sorrow as well as their understanding that the Title IX federal investigation speaks to a pattern of larger institutional problems on this campus.

Sexual assault is the most under-reported crime on this campus as it is on other campuses; according to The Daily Orange, 90 percent of sexual assaults on college campuses are not reported. In 2014-15, the SRVR Team at the Counseling Center supported 182 students who were affected by sexual violence, a number that certainly does not reflect the actual number of students affected.

We join the student activists in asking our colleagues and the institution to step up and take more responsibility for countering rape culture on the Syracuse University campus. Enough is enough.

Signed,

Harriet Brown, Associate Professor, Newhouse

Chandra Talpade Mohanty, Distinguished Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies

Gwendolyn D. Pough, Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies

Stephen A. Kuusisto, University Professor

Eunjung Kim, Assistant Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies

Amy Kallander, Associate Professor, History

Michael Gill, Assistant Professor, Cultural Foundations of Education / Disability Studies

Tula Goenka, Associate Professor, Newhouse

Matt Huber, Associate Professor, Department of Geography

Amanda Eubanks Winkler, Associate Professor, Art and Music Histories

Farhana Sultana, Associate Professor, Geography

Dana L. Cloud, Professor, Communication and Rhetorical Studies

Gretchen Purser, Assistant Professor, Sociology

Marcelle Haddix, Dean’s Associate Professor, Reading and Language Arts

Amy Lutz, Associate Professor, Sociology

Kathleen Feyh, Senior Lecturer, Communication and Rhetorical Studies

Claudia Klaver, Associate Professor, English

Carol Fadda, Associate Professor, English

Tom Perreault, Professor, Geography

Jackie Orr, Associate Professor, Sociology

Kara Richardson, Associate Professor, Philosophy

Claudia Klaver, Associate Professor, English

Kevan Edwards, Associate Professor, Philosophy

Diane Grimes, Associate Professor, Communication and Rhetorical Studies

Margaret Susan Thompson, History & Political Science, the Maxwell School

Kathryn Everly, Professor, Spanish Literature and Culture, LLL

Myrna García-Calderón, Associate Professor, Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics

Roger Hallas, Associate Professor, English

Pedro J DiPietro, Assistant Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies

Minnie Bruce Pratt, Professor (retired), Women’s & Gender Studies, Composition &

Cultural Rhetorics, LGBTQ Studies

Herb Ruffin, Associate Professor, African American Studies

Vivian May, Professor, Women’s & Gender Studies

Janice Dowell, Associate Professor, Philosophy

Erin J. Rand, Associate Professor, Communication & Rhetorical Studies

Steve Parks, Associate Professor, Department of Writing Studies, Rhetoric, and Composition

Sascha Scott, Associate Professor, Department of Art and Music Histories

Crystal Bartolovich, Associate Professor, English

Himika Bhattacharya, Assistant Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies

Janis McDonald, Professor of Law & Co-Director, Cold Case Justice Initiative

David Sobel, Guttag Professor of Ethics and Political Philosophy, Philosophy

Steven Cohan, Professor Emeritus, Department of English

Kenneth Baynes, Professor of Philosophy and Political Science

Paula C. Johnson, College of Law, Co-Director, CCJI

Donna Korol, Associate Professor, Biology

Paul Gold, Distinguished Professor of Biology

Mario Rios Pérez, Assistant Professor, Cultural Foundations of Education

Barbara Applebaum, Professor, Cultural Foundations of Education

Yutaka Sho, Associate Professor, Architecture

Carol Babiracki, Associate Professor, Art and Music Histories, South Asia Center

Hille Paakkunainen, Assistant Professor, Philosophy