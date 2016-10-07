Faculty stand behind Red Tape SU’s Quad demonstration
We, the faculty who have signed this letter, support the student activism on the Quad on October 4, 2016. We agree with these students that Syracuse University has a significant rape culture. We share their outrage and sorrow as well as their understanding that the Title IX federal investigation speaks to a pattern of larger institutional problems on this campus.
Sexual assault is the most under-reported crime on this campus as it is on other campuses; according to The Daily Orange, 90 percent of sexual assaults on college campuses are not reported. In 2014-15, the SRVR Team at the Counseling Center supported 182 students who were affected by sexual violence, a number that certainly does not reflect the actual number of students affected.
We join the student activists in asking our colleagues and the institution to step up and take more responsibility for countering rape culture on the Syracuse University campus. Enough is enough.
Signed,
Harriet Brown, Associate Professor, Newhouse
Chandra Talpade Mohanty, Distinguished Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies
Gwendolyn D. Pough, Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies
Stephen A. Kuusisto, University Professor
Eunjung Kim, Assistant Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies
Amy Kallander, Associate Professor, History
Michael Gill, Assistant Professor, Cultural Foundations of Education / Disability Studies
Tula Goenka, Associate Professor, Newhouse
Matt Huber, Associate Professor, Department of Geography
Amanda Eubanks Winkler, Associate Professor, Art and Music Histories
Farhana Sultana, Associate Professor, Geography
Dana L. Cloud, Professor, Communication and Rhetorical Studies
Gretchen Purser, Assistant Professor, Sociology
Marcelle Haddix, Dean’s Associate Professor, Reading and Language Arts
Amy Lutz, Associate Professor, Sociology
Kathleen Feyh, Senior Lecturer, Communication and Rhetorical Studies
Claudia Klaver, Associate Professor, English
Carol Fadda, Associate Professor, English
Tom Perreault, Professor, Geography
Jackie Orr, Associate Professor, Sociology
Kara Richardson, Associate Professor, Philosophy
Kevan Edwards, Associate Professor, Philosophy
Diane Grimes, Associate Professor, Communication and Rhetorical Studies
Margaret Susan Thompson, History & Political Science, the Maxwell School
Kathryn Everly, Professor, Spanish Literature and Culture, LLL
Myrna García-Calderón, Associate Professor, Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics
Roger Hallas, Associate Professor, English
Pedro J DiPietro, Assistant Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies
Minnie Bruce Pratt, Professor (retired), Women’s & Gender Studies, Composition &
Cultural Rhetorics, LGBTQ Studies
Herb Ruffin, Associate Professor, African American Studies
Vivian May, Professor, Women’s & Gender Studies
Janice Dowell, Associate Professor, Philosophy
Erin J. Rand, Associate Professor, Communication & Rhetorical Studies
Steve Parks, Associate Professor, Department of Writing Studies, Rhetoric, and Composition
Sascha Scott, Associate Professor, Department of Art and Music Histories
Crystal Bartolovich, Associate Professor, English
Himika Bhattacharya, Assistant Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies
Janis McDonald, Professor of Law & Co-Director, Cold Case Justice Initiative
David Sobel, Guttag Professor of Ethics and Political Philosophy, Philosophy
Steven Cohan, Professor Emeritus, Department of English
Kenneth Baynes, Professor of Philosophy and Political Science
Paula C. Johnson, College of Law, Co-Director, CCJI
Donna Korol, Associate Professor, Biology
Paul Gold, Distinguished Professor of Biology
Mario Rios Pérez, Assistant Professor, Cultural Foundations of Education
Barbara Applebaum, Professor, Cultural Foundations of Education
Yutaka Sho, Associate Professor, Architecture
Carol Babiracki, Associate Professor, Art and Music Histories, South Asia Center
Hille Paakkunainen, Assistant Professor, Philosophy
Published on October 7, 2016 at 12:21 pm