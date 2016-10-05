Everson Museum to showcase local works of art at annual exhibition Saturday

CNY Arts figured out a way to spark an instant connection between a private university, a nuclear operating unit, an electronic media marketplace and a hospital.

First created in 1973, the On My Own Time art exhibition is a project designed to kindle creativity and showcase art created by employees from the local workforce.

This Friday, the Everson Museum of Art is hosting the 43rd Annual Artists’ Reception to welcome local artists whose works have been selected for the exhibit this year. Patrons and artists alike will get a first glimpse at the museum coming to life with photography, painting, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, mixed media, woodwork and much more.

On My Own Time is a long-standing community-based venture of CNY Arts, fusing local talent with the workplace. It is sponsored by the companies that participate, which creates new kind of corporate culture: employees bonding with many of their artistically-inclined co-workers.

What sets On My Own Time apart is its respect for those who do not pursue art in a professional capacity. The month-long exhibit represents the result of passion without the need for a paycheck.

“They might be working at the city school district teaching science, but in their spare time, they’re an artist — in their own time. Hence the name, On My Own Time,” said Steve Butler, the executive director of CNY Arts.

CNY Arts, a project active for 59 years, is aimed at maintaining a lively art scene in Central New York. It encompasses six counties: Onondaga, Oneida, Oswego, Madison, Herkimer and Cortland, covering about 5,500 square miles. Each year, the organization gives out $1.5 million in arts grants and scholarships.

This Friday, participating companies will include the Syracuse City School District, Syracuse University, Lockheed Martin, Crouse Hospital, Entergy Nuclear, United Radio and the city of Syracuse itself.

In an effort to unearth the talents of their employees, the companies put together art shows in their own offices. Employees put up their art, which was then judged and ranked by professional artists, one of whom is a professor at Syracuse University.

Quinton Fletchall is a part-time professor of Industrial Design at Syracuse University’s School of Design and Director of Public Art for the Connective Corridor, and served as a judge for exhibit.

Fletchall said life for many of the employees working these office jobs is multifaceted, and many workers look beyond their job to participate in projects like this one.

The participating employees definitely have more to them than their day jobs: Fletchall said they all engage in a variety of artistic styles.

“A lot of these people could be professional artists. It’s exciting to see the quality of the work, the diversity of the work … there’s a lot of artwork that’ll be coming to the Everson that might not be typically shown there,” said Fletchall.

The final pieces selected for the On My Own Time exhibit will be displayed in the Everson for a month.

Syracuse University has made contributions to the On My Own Time exhibit in the past, and will be participating again this year. Eleven works of art will represent SU at the gallery Friday.

Fred Wellner’s sculpture and metalwork piece, “Leaf on the Wind,” is one of them.

Courtesy of Bradley James

Wellner is a book designer for the Syracuse University Press. The Lafayette resident has worked with pencil, oil, acrylic and soapstone, and is drawn to blacksmithing as well. He works on average about 15 to 20 hours on a piece.

Wellner’s piece is abstract sculpture of a Viking longboat, partially using railroad and tractor parts, he said about his “Leaf on the Wind” sculpture. He works on average about 15 to 20 hours on a piece. He said the university has helped and supported his avocational art over the years.

“I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunities to apply my creativity to the academic efforts of many of our authors over the years,” he said. “It’s been a good relationship.”

Butler said efforts like On My Own Time accomplish many inspiring goals at once: they create bonds in the community between businesses, employees and locals and also provide a space for aspiring artists to explore their passion.

“It creates a sense of community and celebration and reminds us all that art is an important and integral part of our lives, whether we’re professional artists or just because we love art,” said Butler.