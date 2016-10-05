Eric Dungey ranks 5th in the nation in passing but the growth in his running game is noteworthy too

Dino Babers said he wants Eric Dungey to be the Russell Wilson of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He knows Dungey’s legs are a valuable element in the sophomore quarterback’s repertoire. But he also wants Dungey to be smart when he uses them and avoid taking unnecessary hits — something he didn’t do particularly well as a freshman.

Late in the first quarter against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dungey held the ball out for running back Moe Neal but then pulled it back and ran around the left side of the offensive line. Before reaching the line of scrimmage, three Fighting Irish defenders surrounded him.

Dungey slid to the turf. UND’s Devin Studstill launched himself toward Dungey’s head. The quarterback put his hands on his helmet as he bent over on his knees. Studstill was ejected for targeting and the play was simply a blip amid Dungey’s best rushing performance of the season.

“The one time he did the Russell Wilson, he almost got his head taken off,” Babers said.

Despite the contact, Dungey did his part by sliding.

Through five games, Syracuse’s (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) signal caller has been smarter in the running game, Babers said. Dungey is still occasionally at risk when he takes off but has started every game this season and hasn’t missed any time following a hit. He currently ranks fifth in the nation with 1,730 passing yards, but the growth in his running game is noteworthy, too. Dungey leads the Orange with five rushing touchdowns — Neal has SU’s only other rushing score — and ranks third on the team with 116 yards.

“I think he’s been giving us exactly what we want,” Babers said. “I think he’s been relatively smart with it.”

Last year, Dungey missed four games and parts of more because of several shots to the head. Then-head coach Scott Shafer urged him to throw the ball away rather than take an unnecessary beating.

Before the 2016 season, Babers said the Orange’s new coaching staff had to “strip him down and start all over again.” Babers wanted a throw-first quarterback for his Baylor-style offensive scheme.

“We need people who can sit in the pocket and deliver the ball to the people we want,” Babers said two days before the first game of the season. “He’s done a nice job of trying to curtail his game to exactly what we need. If he has to take off, he has that ability, but we are trying to keep him in the pocket more.”

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor

While Dungey’s carries have increased this year — he’s averaging 12.4 rushes per game compared to 11.4 last year — SU is running significantly more plays on offense as a result of Babers’ no-huddle scheme.

Against Notre Dame, Dungey ran 17 times (including two sacks) for a team-high net total of 49 yards. He also ran for three scores, a reflection of a part of Dungey’s game that’s not going away. Dungey said he’s tried to be smarter with his body, even in red zone situations similar to the ones he converted on against UND.

Even in a scheme that features more passing, Dungey hasn’t abandoned his running ability. He’s showcased it when the opportunity has arisen and has stayed healthier than last year.

“I think he’s much better than he was last year based off the tape that I’ve seen so far,” Babers said, “and I think if he continues to grow, he’ll be better and better at it.”