Video: Eric Dungey involved in sideline scuffle after throwing interception

Ally Moreo | Asst. Photo Editor

Eric Dungey threw an interception on Syracuse's first possession of the game against BC. Then he shoved an Eagles defender on the sideline.

By Paul SchwedelsonSports Editor

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey was involved in a scuffle along the Syracuse sideline early in the first quarter against Boston College on Saturday. The Orange’s first possession of the game ended when Dungey lofted a pass down the field to the Eagles’ William Harris.

Dungey tackled Harris along the sideline and threw him to the turf. When Dungey got up, he shoved another Boston College defender. Players on both teams surrounded the area and a brouhaha broke out. Also on the play, Boston College appeared to line up offsides but no penalty was called.

Following the play, a personal foul penalty was assessed to Dungey and each team received offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties.

Below are videos of the event.

For Syracuse-Boston College updates, follow our live blog.

