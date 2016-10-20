Video: Eric Dungey involved in sideline scuffle after throwing interception

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey was involved in a scuffle along the Syracuse sideline early in the first quarter against Boston College on Saturday. The Orange’s first possession of the game ended when Dungey lofted a pass down the field to the Eagles’ William Harris.

Dungey tackled Harris along the sideline and threw him to the turf. When Dungey got up, he shoved another Boston College defender. Players on both teams surrounded the area and a brouhaha broke out. Also on the play, Boston College appeared to line up offsides but no penalty was called.

Following the play, a personal foul penalty was assessed to Dungey and each team received offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties.

Below are videos of the event.

For Syracuse-Boston College updates, follow our live blog.

Yooo #Syracuse's QB has marbles! Savage tackle after he throws a pick and then gets up ready to rumble. #Cuse #BC #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/UnIAeU7C5x — The PUP List (@ThePUPListBlog) October 22, 2016

Dino's boys go down swingin biiih #Cuse pic.twitter.com/rTEZV4SYuK — The PUP List (@ThePUPListBlog) October 22, 2016