What else was going on in the world the last time Syracuse football beat a ranked team?
Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor
The last time Syracuse beat a ranked opponent was on Nov. 10, 2012. Here’s a list of other events around the same time period.
— “One More Night” by Maroon 5 was the top song on Billboard’s Hot 100 that week
— “Skyfall” was the top movie at the weekend box office
— “Angry Birds Space” was the top paid app in 2012
— R.A. Dickey won the National League Cy Young Award in 2012
— “Fifty Shades of Grey” was the best-selling book in 2012
MORE COVERAGE:
- Syracuse community reacts to win over Virginia Tech
- Three quick reactions from Syracuse’s upset victory
- The Orange shock Virginia Tech, 31-17
Published on October 15, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Contact Paul: pmschwed@syr.edu | @pschweds