What else was going on in the world the last time Syracuse football beat a ranked team?

The last time Syracuse beat a ranked opponent was on Nov. 10, 2012. Here’s a list of other events around the same time period.

— “One More Night” by Maroon 5 was the top song on Billboard’s Hot 100 that week

— “Skyfall” was the top movie at the weekend box office

— “Angry Birds Space” was the top paid app in 2012

— R.A. Dickey won the National League Cy Young Award in 2012

— “Fifty Shades of Grey” was the best-selling book in 2012

