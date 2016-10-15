Elect Her provides useful tools for women in government

Schine Student Center is often buzzing with activity, whether students are flocking to Goldstein for an a cappella performance, scrambling to get the right size at one of the SU Bookstore’s flash sales or dutifully waiting in line for a large Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee. But on Saturday, it was buzzing for a different reason.

Syracuse University hosted Elect Her this weekend, an event organized by members of Student Association, the American Association of University Women and Running Start. Elect Her is a day dedicated specifically to women in government and training for leadership positions.

Tracey Ford, SA chair of board of elections and membership was one of the event’s representatives. The junior public affairs major worked to help promote the event both within SA and to other groups on campus.

“I think it is so essential that Syracuse University offers this event as an opportunity to students because the conversations that occur and the questions that arise, inspire and engage those involved to lead and to support other women,” Ford said.

Ford’s role is the women’s leadership initiative intern, and this gave her a chance to be on the planning committee.

Ahead of the event, Ford highlighted the importance of an “inclusive environment” for those students participating.

This was not the first time that Elect Her has been on SU’s campus. There was another four-and-a-half hour workshop that took place in 2014, when over 50 women showed up and participated, according to the Women’s Leadership Initiative website.

This year, Regina Monge, a senior international studies major at American University and intern for AAUW, facilitated the event.

Monge was well-received on campus, and SU Program Coordinator Mary Holland described her as an amazing facilitator.

SA Vice President Joyce LaLonde also played a role in Elect Her. While she was unable to attend the event, she spoke about how important an event like this is to campus at multiple SA meetings. LaLonde kept reminding SA voting members about Elect Her, often inviting them to attend.

New York State Assembly member Pam Hunter was one of the main speakers at the event. Hunter represents the 128th Assembly District and is responsible for the South and East Sides of Syracuse. She shared some personal experiences about her time working in the government.

“Speak from your knowledge base. Talk about what you know about, that’s what voters care about,” Hunter said.

There was also a panel where three current students shared their experiences. Ford, one of the panel’s participants, has been heavily involved both on campus and off campus. Beyond her work with SA, she has interned with Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Niki Tsongas (D-Mass.).

“Participants need to feel comfortable and safe to share openly, that is when we can have those difficult conversations that make those cracks in the glass ceiling,” Ford said.