Dino Babers: ‘All we proved so far is that we’re occasionally great’

Coming off of the program’s biggest win in recent memory and first win over a ranked opponent since 2012, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media at his weekly press conference Monday morning.

He labeled quarterback Eric Dungey, safety Daivon Ellison and running back George Morris as the team’s offensive, defensive and special teams MVPs, respectively, in the 31-17 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech.

Here are three things Babers said at his press conference.

‘All we proved so far is that we’re occasionally great’

Striving to be consistently good, not occasionally great has been one of Babers go-to sayings since before the season even started, applying anywhere from players’ performances in practices to the team’s performance in games. Though Babers highlighted the importance of the win over Virginia Tech for the program and beyond, he said the game only proved that SU is occasionally great.

“It bothers me that we’re not consistently good, and that’s what we’re striving for,” Babers said. “And we may get there this year, we may not. But that’s where we’re headed, to be consistently good.”

Outside of the Virginia Tech game, the Orange has struggled against top opponents this season, being outscored 157-81 by Louisville, South Florida and Notre Dame.

You’ll never see into the locker room again

Right after the win over VT, a video of Babers’ postgame speech to the team from inside the Orange locker room circulated around the Internet and on television. The ESPNU tweet of the video has more than 5,000 retweets and is pinned to the top of the page.

Syracuse locker room is LIT pic.twitter.com/h7MElz0XiS — ESPNU (@ESPNU) October 15, 2016

But on Monday, Babers said to save that video, because it’s “probably” the only glimpse anyone will get inside the locker room. He said he knew there was a camera in the room, but quickly forgot about it.

“I don’t like sharing family things,” Babers said. “It’s something that we’ve been doing for a long time and it’s very personal with me and it’s something that’s a reward for the guys in the locker room.”

Babers — who has coined several catch phrases for his teams like faith meaning “belief without evidence” and being “consistently good not occasionally great,” and made headlines for his metaphors like comparing his football team to a not-yet baked cake — also said he doesn’t like public speaking. The head coach said he’s been in leadership positions from ROTC to team captains to cub scouts and that his speech to the team was just natural.

MORE COVERAGE:

He apologized to the defense after the loss to Wake Forest

Syracuse’s seven points produced by the offense against Wake Forest two games ago was a record-low for a Babers-led team. The offense also coughed up a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, while the defense held the Demon Deacons to 21 points and 330 yards overall in the 28-9 loss.

Directly following game, Babers said the defense played well enough for the team to win. A day after the game, Babers apologized to the defense for the offense’s performance.

“I said, ‘it’s not like that. That’s not fair,’” Babers said. “And I told the offense, “that that’s not fair.”

Against Virginia Tech, the defense had its best game of the season. The offense held up its end of the bargain, scoring touchdowns on its final two drives of the fourth quarter — excluding the game-ending kneel down drive — to take back the lead and win the game.