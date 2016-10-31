DesignIntelligence honors School of Architecture and dean

A design publication has ranked Syracuse University’s architecture program No. 3 in the country and the graduate program No. 8 in its journal.

DesignIntelligence, a bimonthly journal, gave out the rankings based on a professional survey that involved nearly 3,000 architecture and design companies, as well as 145 deans and academic chairs.

The research land rankings are based on four key aspects: architecture, landscape architecture, interior design and industrial design, according to the DesignIntelligence website.

Michael Speaks, dean of the School of Architecture, was also selected as one of the “25 Most Admired Educators for 2016-17.”

Speaks said in an email that receiving the ranking is important for not just the growth of the architecture program, but also its reputation among architecture firms that hire architecture students at the university. He also said he was “honored to be included in such distinguished company.”

The architecture program at SU is one of the strongest professional degree programs in the world, Speaks said.

“All of our graduates receive offers at the most prestigious firms domestically and internationally,” he said. “In addition to our excellent faculty and staff, our international offerings — including not only travel abroad programs but also our visiting international faculty — truly set our school apart.”

James Cramer, the chairman and co-founder of DesignIntelligence, said in an email that SU is “in well respected territory.”

“The reasons fold together. First, there is leadership. Great student body. Rigor of study is second to none,” Cramer said. “Looking closer, the architecture program is consistently held in high repute. This year’s ranking comes as no surprise and should be celebrated broadly.”

Speaks said he believes the rankings are important to prospective students and their parents because they provide “an accurate guide” to the best schools in the field. The undergraduate ranking has always been high, Speaks said, but this year marked the first time the graduate program was ranked in the top 10.

Speaks is currently in China for student recruitment in both programs.

“I have been approached by many students and parents who are keenly aware of our great rankings this year,” he said.