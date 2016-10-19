Cuffing season actually has its own health benefits

Leaves have started to fall, pumpkin-flavored everything is back and the time for girls to retire their booty shorts is upon us. Yes, kids, fall is officially here. And with that brings one of the most dreaded holidays — besides Valentine’s Day, of course — for most singles: cuffing season.

Urban Dictionary defines cuffing season as “the Fall and Winter months, when people who would normally rather be single or promiscuous find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be “cuffed” or tied down by a serious relationship.” Urban Dictionary also mentions how “the cold weather and prolonged indoor activity” definitely plays a part in singles rushing to lock down a cuddle buddy.

Seeing as how the Syracuse University campus is covered in snow for most of the year, I think it’s safe to say that we are the poster child for cuffing season. It’s no wonder technology has also zoned in on this cuffing trend and there are actual apps created to help you look for a snuggle partner.

Spoonr — formerly Cuddlr, a not-so-creative spin of everyone’s favorite dating app — is supposedly a PG-13 version of Tinder. The app lets you find people in the area to cuddle with and matches are made based on “cuddle requests.” While the app hasn’t been getting the best reviews, it’s not surprising the demand to look for a person to spoon with is pretty damn high.

While yes, it’s always nice when your co-cuffer is someone you can hook up with, sometimes, the just cuddling part can be pretty awesome too. Here are three main reasons why maybe it’s time to just look for the big spoon to your little spoon — or the other way around.

It betters your immune system.

They say laughter is the best medicine, but in this case, studies have shown that hugs might actually be the cure for the common cold. Back in 2014, research conducted by the Department of Psychology at Carnegie Mellon showed that people who were hugged more on a daily basis demonstrated less-severe illness signs, as opposed to those who weren’t as frequently cuddled. I can just hear the sick excuses come winter, “Excuse me professor, I missed class yesterday because I was getting over my cold by engaging in a severe spooning session.”

It keeps your blood pressure lower

Cuddles make us feel warm and fuzzy inside, but they’re also actually good for our hearts. A 2004 study published in the Biology Psychology Journal showed that women who got regular, PG loving demonstrated lower stress levels and had lower blood pressure. But really though, who doesn’t feel good after some snuggles?

It can build intimacy

Now, for those of you reading this and thinking, “hello, do you even know what cuffing is?” — Yes, I do. This is when the sexual part of it comes up. If you’re looking for ways to make it a little steamier during the winter, cuddling can do exactly that. Without disclosing the graphic details of foreplay, take it back to the basics and start out with some old school second base. Just snuggling up together can always lead to more, and for those trying to transition your co-cuffer into a permanent, year-round attachment, post-sex cuddling is key to making it more than just fooling around.

While the benefits of sex have long been preached, keeping things PG can be pretty good for the body — and the soul. Whether you’re choosing to get on Spoonr and keep things innocent or you’re endlessly swiping on Tinder ’til you lock down a permanent cuffing buddy — non-cuffing activities included — it’s time to settle on someone to snuggle up with. Hug a roommate, caress your cat or embrace your ex. Whatever it is, winter is coming and we should all brace ourselves.