Cordell Hudson on attempted hurdle: ‘Not this time’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Cordell Hudson knew the feeling of getting hurdled. He knew the steps and what it took. When Notre Dame running back Josh Adams trucked toward Hudson on the sideline, Adams stutter stepped. Hudson sniffed out the similarities to Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson’s hurdle.

As Adams leapt, Hudson stayed high through his tackle and brought Adams back to the turf and avoided becoming another defensive player in someone else’s highlight reel. The catch went for 44 yards, but Adams didn’t get the exclamation point on his run that Jackson did.

“I basically saw the same thing, I saw last time, so I wasn’t going to let it happen again,” Hudson said. “I saw him do a little stutter step, so I knew he was about to try to hurdle me.”

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor

Hudson became a regular on SportsCenter after Jackson hurdled him during an ESPN2 game on Friday Sept. 9. Though SU (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) lost, 50-33, Hudson’s play improved throughout the game and he prevented Adams’ hurdle on Saturday at MetLife Stadium. Adams racked up 102 yards rushing and another 52 receiving for Notre Dame (2-3).

MORE COVERAGE:

Although the drive eventually ended with a DeShone Kizer run for a touchdown, Hudson’s stop gave SU a chance to halt the drive in the red zone. On first down following the run, Adams was stopped up the middle by Kendall Coleman and Parris Bennett. On the next play, Coleman fell for the read option, moved toward the line and Kizer kept the ball instead of handing to Adams.

Last time, Babers said Hudson should hope Jackson makes the Hall of Fame because Hudson could get a poster of the picture autographed. Now, Hudson made a play of his own, so he doesn’t have to worry about that again.

“Not this time,” Hudson said. “I learned from the first time.”