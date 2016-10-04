Chinese government concerned about Syracuse University student murdered in Dewitt

The Chinese government expressed concern Tuesday with the murder of a Syracuse University student from Beijing and called on local authorities to solve the murder as soon as possible.

In a statement released by the Chinese Consulate in New York City, the Chinese government said it has been in contact with Syracuse University officials and local police about the murder. It also said it wants the murder solved as soon as possible to “ensure personal safety and legitimate rights and interests of local Chinese students are not infringed,” according to the statement.

Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan, 23, a junior at SU, was found dead behind an apartment complex in Dewitt on Friday afternoon. Residents in the Springfield Garden Apartments on Caton Drive called 911 after they heard gunshots in the area. According to Syracuse.com, authorities found Yuan’s car, a black Chevrolet Camero with the license plate “SWAG PIP,” in the parking of the apartment complex.

No suspects have been identified in the case, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department.