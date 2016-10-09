The Chainsmokers have evolved from EDM to pop

Music duo The Chainsmokers have been releasing banger after banger since before many people had even heard of them. The DJ duo consists of two friends, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, both of whom I actually met this past summer. They didn’t give me the time of day, but that’s beside the point.

Their first popular single, “Selfie” was released in 2014, and ever since, The Chainsmokers have only gotten bigger and bigger as a DJ group. They have grown immensely from their first hit by collaborating with huge artists and releasing original sounding tracks.

This week, the Chainsmokers are back, yet again, with another pop track called “All We Know” featuring singer Phoebe Ryan. The song sounds very similar to “Closer” with the slow beat, the female vocalist and the drop.

Taggart joins Ryan on the vocals for the second time he’s contributed vocals to a song. Pall and Taggart used to only do the sounds, while another artist did the singing.

“All We Know” follows the same pattern as their hit single “Closer.” It’s a classic love song, with lyrics such as, “we’ve passed the end, so we chase forever,” and “I’ll go everywhere you go.” Taggart and Ryan are going back and forth, expressing different feelings because “that’s all [they] know.”

Now with “Closer” and “All We Know,” two songs about relationships with Taggart on the vocals, The Chainsmokers’ music is becoming way more pop sounding.

As The Chainsmokers get more popular and more recognized, it seems as though their music is changing quite a bit. From a song such as “Roses,” which features addicting synth beats with lyrics about happiness and good times, to “Closer,” with the classic boy/girl vocals and love song lyrics, the group has changed. They are simply becoming more pop, taking over the Billboard and iTunes charts.

In my mind, I am starting to group them with pop artists — such as Daya and Ariana Grande — as opposed to DJs, such as Zedd or Calvin Harris. Especially now with Taggart singing alongside female vocalists, The Chainsmokers are creating classic pop songs.

I’m not saying I hate it. Actually, that’s not my point at all. It’s just interesting to see musicians and groups change their sound as they gain more and more popularity and recognition on the charts.

From “Selfie” to “All We Know,” they have truly done a 180-degree turn from where they started. They didn’t start becoming a respectable group until they released their track “Kanye.” “Selfie” was just one of those songs that was always played, but never really genuinely liked. As they released new and improved tracks, the duo has has moved farther and farther away from the “Selfie” name.

The few songs that followed “Selfie,” such as “Inside Out,” “New York City,” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” all had poppy vibes, but “Closer” and “All We Know” are both ultimate pop songs.

According to Billboard, only Justin Bieber and Drake have had more Top-10 singles this year. The point is, the Chainsmokers are the biggest pop stars in music right now, and they have transformed and come a long way. I think every song they release will be on the top ten, and I’m excited to see what they release next.

Phoebe Smith is a junior public relations major. Her column appears weekly in Pulp. You can email her at phsmith@syr.edu or follow her on Twitter @phoebesmithh5.