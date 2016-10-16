Ceremony recognizes students of color starting their first year at Syracuse University

A life without commitment to others is not a life at all, said Terrell Strayhorn, keynote speaker for the 13th annual WellsLink Leadership Program Transitions Ceremony.

About 40 students gathered in Hendricks Chapel on Friday afternoon for the WellsLink transitions ceremony. The ceremony was organized by the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Division of Student Affairs. It featured various speakers and performances.

WellsLink is an academic and leadership program for students of color starting their first year at a university. The program is only offered at Syracuse University. Students develop necessary leadership skills through different academic, social and cultural activities that allow them to gain success at their universities and the world outside it.

The event opened with a performance by the Black Celestial Chorale Ensemble, followed by introductory speeches from the venue organizers.

Academic Excellence awards were given to WellsLink scholars by Bridget Lawson, academic consultant for the WellsLink program, and Rebecca Reed Kantrowitz, senior vice president and dean of student affairs. A few more speakers followed the awards.

Two of the student speakers, Crystal Letona and Nathan Shearn, talked about their experiences in the program. Letona spoke about transitioning from a predominantly Latino community to Syracuse University, while Shearn expressed gratitude for the WellsLink support system.

“Many of the other scholars and I agreed that it was a feeling of accomplishment,” Letona said. “It is important to realize how hard it is already for students of color from low-income statuses to get into prestigious universities — but then to join a program, stick with it and finish it, that’s an achievement that I am glad was recognized.”

During the event, the scholars received certificates and stoles for their accomplishments.

After the reading of an original poem, Strayhorn took the stage. Strayhorn is an author, public speaker and professor and director of the Center for Higher Education Enterprise at The Ohio State University.

During his 30 minute address, Strayhorn spoke on three main points to live a happy and successful life. He urged the scholars to find accomplishment in themselves, not in others. He said good work pays off because the amount of effort put into doing something is the only thing that is really in one’s control. He also challenged audience members to be themselves in what he said is a world that makes them constantly question themselves.