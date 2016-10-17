Where the candidates stand on the issues: higher education

Up until the election on Nov. 8, The Daily Orange will be looking at where the presidential, New York state and 24th district candidates stand on major issues. Here’s where they stand on higher education.



Hillary Clinton

Enable a student from a household with income $85,000 a year or less to attend an in-state four-year public college or university without tuition; refinance at current rates.





Wendy Long

Refinance loans at lower interest rates and stop providing federal benefits to colleges or universities if they fail to cut down the tuition rates.





Colleen Deacon

Lower loan interest rates, maximize Pell Grant amount, enable college tuition to be tax deductible for some and connect employers with community colleges and universities.