Where the candidates stand on the issues: higher education
Lucy Naland | Design Editor
Up until the election on Nov. 8, The Daily Orange will be looking at where the presidential, New York state and 24th district candidates stand on major issues. Here’s where they stand on higher education.
Hillary Clinton
Enable a student from a household with income $85,000 a year or less to attend an in-state four-year public college or university without tuition; refinance at current rates.
Wendy Long
Refinance loans at lower interest rates and stop providing federal benefits to colleges or universities if they fail to cut down the tuition rates.
Colleen Deacon
Lower loan interest rates, maximize Pell Grant amount, enable college tuition to be tax deductible for some and connect employers with community colleges and universities.
Donald Trump
Guarantee easier access, payment and completion of a two- or four-year college and vocational and technical education to master a trade or a skill set.
Chuck Schumer
Introduced a bill that would make the first two years of community college free refinance at lower rates and increase number of Pell Grants.
John Katko
Co-sponsored bills restoring bankruptcy rights to student loan borrowers, enabling individuals to refinance federal student loans more than once and expand Pell Grants eligibility.
Published on October 17, 2016 at 9:44 pm