Campus Climate survey should catalyze action

The initial results of Syracuse University’s campus climate survey finally quantify the often intangible experiences of marginalized students, staff and faculty: 20 percent of respondents reported experiencing exclusionary and hostile behavior because of their gender identity, economic status or ethnicity.

Marginalization is a stark reality for people with disabilities, people of color, queer people and people from disadvantaged financial backgrounds. And in SU’s specific context, these numbers should serve as a concrete basis for anti-discrimination efforts by the Chancellor’s Workgroup on Diversity and Inclusion.

The survey numbers solidify the need for diversity and anti-discrimination efforts, and equally important to establishing that foundation is staying in touch with the university community. This can be accomplished by prioritizing the fact that these surveys should be conducted on a regular basis to ensure SU doesn’t stray far from what these communities — and ultimately, students — need.

Even since February and March 2016, when the survey was conducted, there have been a number of local and national events — including presidential election-spurred race and gender discourse and instances of police brutality — that have arguably made the campus climate more tense for people with marginalized identities.

On Thursday, survey project consultant Susan Rankin from Rankin & Associates Consulting will hold two information sessions to interpret SU’s results to the community. During these sessions, Student Affairs Dean Rebecca Reed Kantrowitz will explain how these results will be used.

Heading into this next phase, the hope should be that apart from highlighting the necessity of the chancellor’s workgroup, the report can guide the university as it moves forward with its recommendations through informed decisions. And with a strong resource like the survey underscoring the importance of the work left undone on the Hill, SU has the opportunity to do just that.