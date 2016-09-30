Brisly Estime provides spark in return to punt return duties against Notre Dame

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — As Brisly Estime approached a short kick by Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome, the Fighting Irish players slowed down. The way Estime saw it, they thought he called for a fair catch. Four UND players entered a 5-yard radius around Estime, including one just a yard away. Seven were within a 15-yard radius.

Each had slowed up or come to a complete stop.

Estime stiff-armed the nearest player while cutting around the rest. On the sideline, one Notre Dame player lunged forward and another player behind Estime grabbed the SU wide receiver. With a shimmy of the shoulders, Estime shook long snapper Scott Daly off him. After another player angled just short of Estime, he ran another 35 yards down the sideline before cornerback Nick Coleman got a hand on Estime’s head. But Coleman had also taken a bad angle and SU linebacker Ted Taylor blasted Coleman into the ground.

Only Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool could catch Estime, 74 yards after he had fooled the UND punt return cover unit.

“Everyone thought I fair caught it,” Estime said. “… I bounced outside. I made something happen.”

Though the return set up a 40-yard missed field goal by Cole Murphy, Estime racked up 128 return yards on three returns, including that 74-yard return, 38-yard return and a 16-yard return. He only has 18 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns this season, but Estime showed Saturday — in SU’s (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) 50-33 loss to Notre Dame (2-3) — he can make a difference in the Orange’s return game.

Two weeks ago, head coach Dino Babers said Estime was pulled off the return unit because he needs rest from the snaps he has to take at inside receiver. But Estime returned for the final punt of the Connecticut game a week ago

“I wouldn’t say ‘have to’ the way you phrased it,” Babers said of putting Estime as a punt returner after his successful game. “I think Brisly is a good punt returner and that’s the reason why he’s still back there.”

Freshman Sean Riley has taken the majority of Syracuse’s punts this season. His 5-foot-8, 151-pound frame fits similar molds as Ervin Philips and Estime, both of whom have been punt and kick returners for SU.

Last week, Riley bobbled the opening kickoff and Babers called him over to the sideline, appearing to critique the number of cuts Riley made instead of running straight down the field. On the Orange’s last punt return last week, the freshman was yanked in favor of Estime. Riley has only returned one punt so far for 17 yards and also returned 23 kicks for 468 yards.

“It’s not nothing new, that’s what I do,” Estime said. “I told coach at the time, whenever they need me, I’ll do it.”

Against Notre Dame, Estime’s first return came at the end of the second quarter. He said that at some point during the game, a coach told him he would be returning punts and that he just tries to stay ready.

Most of his 165 yards came in a six-catch, 80-yard performance against Louisville and his touchdowns came in consecutive weeks against UofL and South Florida. He has yet to get consistent touches at that position. Estime said he’d like to be back returning more and that punt return has kept him fresh for when he does get touches as an inside receiver.

“This was a game that we felt we needed to have him back there if we were going to have a chance to win,” Babers said. “I’m not anti-Bris. I think he’s dynamic, and he obviously showed it again today.”