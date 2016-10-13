Beat writers predict Syracuse football to lose in a blowout to No. 17 Virginia Tech

Syracuse (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) hosts No.17 Virginia Tech (4-1, 2-0) in the Carrier Dome at 3:45 p.m. Two first-year head coaches in Dino Babers and Justin Fuente will be going head-to-head. Their programs, however, are in vastly different spots.

Here’s how beat writers Tomer Langer, Chris Libonati and Jon Mettus predict the game to unfold.

Tomer Langer (2-1)

Orange is the new last

Virginia Tech 34, Syracuse 17

Virginia Tech’s team, led by first year head coach Justin Fuente, is legit. Its top-three defense has locked down almost every opponent this year (save for top 10 team Tennessee) and its strength is in limiting opponents’ passing attacks. Given the fact that Syracuse has shown an inability to run the ball all year, it might be throwing early and often. It’ll take a lot for the Orange to crack through that vaunted aerial defense, and in the end I don’t think it’ll be able to pull it off.

Chris Libonati (5-1)

What’s up, Bud?

Virginia Tech 42, Syracuse 21

Syracuse, meet Bud Foster’s defense. Bud Foster’s defense, meet your Saturday lunch. Syracuse fans may be banned from eating the batter, but the Hokie defense isn’t. The VT defense is going to bring out its lunch pail on Saturday and pack the Orange away early. VT is riding high after a solid start. Save for a loss to Tennessee, a team now ranked in the Top 10, Virginia Tech has looked every bit a contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference, especially in a 34-3 win over North Carolina last weekend.

Jon Mettus (5-1)

Technical difficulties

Virginia Tech 45, Syracuse 20

This one is going to be far from easy for Syracuse on both sides of the ball. Virginia Tech’s offense is capable enough to put on a show in the Dome — especially against a depleted Orange secondary that just got even more depleted with Cordell Hudson being ruled out. Carl Jones, good luck in your first start. The offense gets left tackle Cody Conway back, but VT boasts a solid defense that is third in the nation in yards allowed and 10th in points allowed. The Hokies are going to get ahead early. Syracuse, catch them if you can.