Barack Obama endorses Colleen Deacon for US House of Representatives

United States President Barack Obama has endorsed Colleen Deacon in the race for New York’s 24th Congressional district.

The endorsement came as part of Obama’s down-ballot push for Democrats in U.S. Senate and House of Representative races. Deacon, an SU alumna, is running against incumbent Republican Rep. John Katko.

Obama called Deacon a “tough and smart leader who will build on all we’ve accomplished and take our nation forward” in a press release announcing the endorsement.

“I’m proud to endorse Colleen Deacon for the United States House of Representatives,” he said in the release. “Over the last eight years, we’ve made tremendous strides towards making our nation safer, stronger, and fairer, but it’s clear that to continue this progress, we need to send more commonsense leaders like Colleen to Congress to get things done for the middle class.”

“I am beyond honored to have the endorsement of Barack Obama,” Deacon added in the release. “In Congress, I will take on the tough fights just as I’ve done for Central New York small businesses, veterans, seniors, and families to cut through the red tape and make government work for them.”